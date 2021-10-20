JC’s Fowler named MACCC ‘Goalkeeper of the Week’ for 3rd consecutive week

Jones College Sports Information

JACKSON – For the third consecutive week, Jones College’s Danae Fowler has been named the Mississippi Associations of Community Colleges Conference women’s “Goalkeeper of the Week.”

Fowler, a sophomore from Bay High School, Fowler played 66 minutes, 33 seconds, and had no saves in a 3-0 victory by the No. 2 Bobcats over Pearl River Community College.

She played the entire 97:36 with one save as Jones defeated Mississippi Gulf Coast in overtime, 1-0.

The Bobcats will host Meridian at 5 p.m. Friday in the final regular-season home match of the season.

