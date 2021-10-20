Win Stuff
Hattiesburg City Council approves building for apartments downtown

215 Forrest Street building sits across from the Post Office downtown.
215 Forrest Street building sits across from the Post Office downtown.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - At Tuesday’s meeting, all five Hattiesburg City Council members voted to approve the use of 215 Forrest St. as a residential building.

The council members expressed support to developers at Hub City Lofts, who are taking on the project.

Hub City Lofts operate the American Building a few streets over in downtown Hattiesburg. That building houses apartments on the upper floors and businesses and offices at street level.

Hub City Lofts representatives say they have a similar vision for the building on Forrest Street.

Mayor Toby Barker says he is excited about the approval and is looking forward to having some new neighbors near city hall soon enough.

“Having Hub City Lofts move forward with their next set of buildings is a tremendous benefit for downtown. We know that the more residents who are here, the more they can support the downtown businesses. And it changes the entire feel of downtown when you have people living here. When it’s a 24 hour seven day a week thriving place and we’re excited this made it through council today, we look forward to seeing where it begins soon,” Barker says.

