Extra Table announces ‘Tackle Hunger’ feeding campaign

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Non-profit organization Extra Table has announced its 2nd annual Tackle Hunger initiative.

The campaign was started last year to provide a Thanksgiving meal to families across the state.

The First Bank is returning as title sponsor for the campaign. CEO Hoppy Cole says the company is excited to partner with them again.

“It’s an important part of our mission as a community development financial institution to help raise the standard of living in underserved communities and what better way to start than providing access to high-quality nutritional food,” says Cole.

This year, they are giving away 2,000 turkeys to families across the State of Mississippi.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s certainly a good source of protein and I hope that you know again, we’ll be able to garner a lot of awareness and be able to feed you know all of those that are hungry around the state,” says Cole.

If you know someone needing their help, Extra Table partners with several soup kitchens and pantries across the Pine Belt:

Bread Basket Hattiesburg, MS

Brother’s Keeper Ministries Poplarville, MS

Christian Services Hattiesburg, MS

Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry (USM) Hattiesburg, MS

Edwards Street Hattiesburg, MS

Good Samaritan Center Laurel, MS

Hope Community Collective Columbia, MS

Marion County Food Pantry Columbia, MS

Petal Children’s Taskforce Petal, MS

Sumrall UMC Food Pantry Sumrall, MS

However, there are six different options people can use if they would like to help Extra Food feed families.

Donate

You can just make a donation. 100 percent of the donations will go toward purchasing new healthy food for Extra Tables food pantries. The First Bank will also match the donations up to $30,000

Buy a Turkey Challenge Ticket

Each ticket is $15. Each ticket purchases a 10-to-12-pound turkey for a family in need this holiday season.

“We’re selling tickets at $15 apiece. Every ticket purchases a turkey and puts it on our table for a family in need. That’s going be huge thanks and so that’s just one component of this campaign,” says Robert St. John, Extra Table Founder.

Support the efforts of the ‘Real Men Tackle Hunger’ initiative

20 professional businessmen are coming up with their own peer-to-peer ways of raising up to $1,000 for Extra Table to help provide food for their pantries.

Footballs for food

There are several restaurants across the state displaying paper footballs. If you happen to be dining and see a paper football you can write your donation and name on the paper. The restaurant will display it for everyone to see your efforts.

Bid on a Tackle Hunger Helmet

Artists around Mississippi painted football helmets and donated them for the cause. The six helmets will be up for auction on Nov. 11 at Reunion County Club in Madison, Ms.

Shop at corner Market

Every Corner Market in the State of Mississippi will be selling Extra Table paper soup cans for $1. You can purchase them the week of Nov. 14-20. With Extra Table, $1 provides 5.9 healthy meals

Robert St. John launched Extra Table in 2009 because he wanted to help fill up the shelves in food pantries across the state.

“All over the state through our partner we have over 50 Feeding agencies that we partner with across the state from the gulf coast all the way up to the delta in the hill country Jackson Central Mississippi,” says St. John.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.