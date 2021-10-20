Construction of 71st Pine Belt Habitat for Humanity home resumes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -After months of delays, construction resumed on the 71st home sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

A crew from Ladner-Garner contracting began framing work on Monday on a house for the John Clay family in Palmer’s Crossing.

Work was suspended several months ago because of the pandemic, a drop-off in donations and the rising cost of building materials.

Akwete Muhammad the director of resource development and fundraising coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt said a recent benefit golf tournament brought in enough funds to resume construction.

She said a contractor was hired to do the work because Habitat for Humanity International has restrictions in place for the use of volunteer labor due to the pandemic.

She’s hopeful those restrictions will be eased soon and volunteers will be able to help build this home.

Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is gearing up for another fundraising event.

On Oct. 30, the organization will host its 2nd annual Monster Mash Mud Run.

It’ll take place on private land near the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. The fundraising goal for that event is $20,000-$25,000.

