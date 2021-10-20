Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Construction of 71st Pine Belt Habitat for Humanity home resumes

A crew from Ladner-Garner contracting began framing work on Monday on a house for the John Clay...
A crew from Ladner-Garner contracting began framing work on Monday on a house for the John Clay family in Palmer’s Crossing.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -After months of delays, construction resumed on the 71st home sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

A crew from Ladner-Garner contracting began framing work on Monday on a house for the John Clay family in Palmer’s Crossing.

Work was suspended several months ago because of the pandemic, a drop-off in donations and the rising cost of building materials.

Akwete Muhammad the director of resource development and fundraising coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt said a recent benefit golf tournament brought in enough funds to resume construction.

She said a contractor was hired to do the work because Habitat for Humanity International has restrictions in place for the use of volunteer labor due to the pandemic.

She’s hopeful those restrictions will be eased soon and volunteers will be able to help build this home.

Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is gearing up for another fundraising event.

On Oct. 30, the organization will host its 2nd annual Monster Mash Mud Run.

It’ll take place on private land near the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. The fundraising goal for that event is $20,000-$25,000.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.
West Jones student killed in crash with school bus
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.
HPD arrests Hattiesburg man for burglary at Venture Church
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are calling Jones County residents...
JCSD warns residents of phone scams
Wednesday's figures pushed Mississippi past 500,000 COVID-19 cases accumulated since February...
MSDH: Fewer than 450 new COVID cases reported in Mississippi Wednesday
A house on West Fourth Street caught fire Wednesday morning.
Lamar County firefighters pull double duty Wednesday morning
A house on West Fourth Street caught fire Wednesday morning.
Lamar County house fire