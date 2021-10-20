Connecting Mississippi Women in Business hosts virtual event Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Connecting Mississippi Women in Business welcomes Anne Bradley, Chief Privacy Officer and Global Counsel for Nike Direct, to keynote this month’s virtual symposium entitled “Embracing the Power of Connection” on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Hosted by the Port of Gulfport and the Mississippi District Export Council, this free event from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm will include a candid conversation with Bradley followed by four concurrent workshops led by Mississippi’s leading industry experts, such as Dr. Amy Chasteen from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have support from our community leaders and industry experts that allow us to provide women in businesses a platform for networking, business development, access to business resources, and mentorship opportunities,” said MS DEC Chair Aimee Murry.

Bradley is well-respected for leading Nike’s Privacy Program and legal teams supporting Nike Direct/ Digital & Retail, Global Brand Marketing, and Nike Tech. She is also a member of Pipeline Angels, which trains women as early-stage investors, changing the face of angel investing and creating capital for women and nonbinary femme social entrepreneurs. She is also deeply passionate about combatting algorithmic bias and working for practical solutions to transparency and explainability in machine learning.

Following the conversation with Bradley, participants may choose among four dynamic workshops led by industry experts. All workshops are recorded and available to view by participants following the presentation.

Speakers include Dr. Chasteen, Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at the University of Southern Mississippi; Anthony Cambas, Manager of International Trade at the University of Mississippi/MS-SBDC; Pam Confer, international and award-winning speaker, author, and entrepreneur; and James Bledsoe, Director of The eCommerce, Innovation Lab, U.S. Department of Commerce.

This is the third virtual event in 2021 hosted by CMWIB. This burgeoning platform has successfully reached almost 200 professional women in its inaugural year despite the challenging impacts of the pandemic. The MS DEC plans to build upon this program to include an online directory of women and minority-owned businesses and professional services.

“Our event partners are truly remarkable. They were all quick to recognize the timeliness and importance of the program and offer their support of Mississippi women in business,” said Murry.

Event partners include: Presenting Sponsor, Port of Gulfport; Platinum Sponsor, NVision Solutions; Gold partners, Butler Snow and Corner Market; Silver sponsors include Mississippi Power, Entergy, Huntington Ingalls, Mississippi Economic Council, Area Development Partnership, Durbin USA, RankinFirst, Greenwood/Leflore Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi Business Journal, NVision Solutions, Inc., Mississippi Manufacturing Association, Mississippi Economic Development Council, North Mississippi Industrial Development Association and Bio Soil Enhancers, Inc

To register for the event, please visit https://my.eventcadence.com/e/connecting-mississippi-women-in-business or send RSVP to aimee.murry@sumagrow.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.