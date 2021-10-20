Win Stuff
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

A mural vandalized overnight in Laurel sparks disappointment in residents
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - When you think of Downtown Laurel, you probably think of murals. There are many in the area.

People are now upset because someone targeted one of those murals.

Angry, annoyed and disappointed are just three words to describe how people are feeling.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest mural covered with graffiti.

It gained attention quickly, and it was how the mural’s artist, Marcie McDade, found out.

“It’s disrespectful, honestly, it really is. A lot of people that don’t really do art don’t know the time and effort that goes into making a piece, even if it’s large or small, it takes a lot of time, and it’s basically just a piece of yourself that other people are just defacing,” says McDade.

She says she painted the mural last summer, and it was not a quick project because she works full-time.

“It was during the hottest time of the year. So, basically the only time I really had to paint it were in the mornings on Saturday and Sunday during the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.,” says McDade.

However, there are people who understand all of her hard work.

Blair Savell is just a regular guy who saw the vandalism on Facebook and wanted to help.

“I’m just trying to help clean up some graffiti. I grew up here my whole life, and I took art all throughout high school and some college classes,” says Savell.

McDade says other people have already told her they will help her repaint it. She loves how the community is pitching in.

“It’s nice that people are coming together to make up for people’s shortcomings so that makes me feel really good and very happy,” says Savell.

The pine belt fine art co-op is going to help her buy more paint so she can repair it. if you’d like to donate, you can contact them on Facebook or email them at pinebeltarts.coordinator@gmail.com.

So far, there are no leads on who vandalized the mural.

