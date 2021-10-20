Win Stuff
Boil-water notice lifted for Glendale Utility District

Glendale Utility District had been under a boil-water notice for nearly five days.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Glendale Utility District had a boil-water notice lifted Wednesday afternoon.

About 600 customers of the utility were affected by a break in the main water line on Monroe Road.

The impact was felt from the intersection of Travis-Monroe roads to Evelyn Gandy Parkway, and included customers on Edgewood, Scenic and Rivers drives, Crescent Circle, Gandy Avenue, Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Meadow Park Lane.

Glendale Utility said the boil-water edict was lifted about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

