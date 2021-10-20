Boil-water notice lifted for Glendale Utility District

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Glendale Utility District had a boil-water notice lifted Wednesday afternoon.

About 600 customers of the utility were affected by a break in the main water line on Monroe Road.

The impact was felt from the intersection of Travis-Monroe roads to Evelyn Gandy Parkway, and included customers on Edgewood, Scenic and Rivers drives, Crescent Circle, Gandy Avenue, Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Meadow Park Lane.

Glendale Utility said the boil-water edict was lifted about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday

