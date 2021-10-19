WCSD officials looking into classroom incident

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Wayne County School District are looking into an incident that happened inside one of their classrooms.

A video surfaced on social media showing students in a classroom laughing as the teacher is chasing a male student around the room before grabbing ahold of him.

While it all seems to be lighthearted, according to Superintendent Tommy Branch, the teacher’s actions do not display the professionalism expected of those who work in the district.

“My thoughts are, it’s very upsetting and it’s not the kind of professional behavior that we expect out of anyone working in our school district,” Branch said. “The matter has been dealt with, but because it’s a personnel matter, I can’t get into very much of it, but we are aware of it and addressing the situation.”

The teacher in question has been working for the school district for about five years.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.