Warmer today with showers moving in tomorrow

We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the mid 40s. Skies will be sunny this morning with a few clouds moving in later this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak system moves through Mississippi. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight low in the low 60s.

Friday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

This weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s.

