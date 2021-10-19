Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Warmer today with showers moving in tomorrow

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the mid 40s. Skies will be sunny this morning with a few clouds moving in later this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak system moves through Mississippi. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight low in the low 60s.

Friday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

This weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash...
Pedestrian killed in collision in Perry Co. Sunday morning
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the left lane was still open for...
Disabled 18-wheeler slowed traffic on U.S. 49 after hitting train bridge

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday AM Forecast 10/19
Patrick's Tuesday AM Forecast 10/19
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/18
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/18
Timberton Park sustained heavy damage during intense storms in 2017.
Hattiesburg files request for arbitration with FEMA over Timberton Park
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 10/18
Clear skies overnight, Tuesday will be nice and sunny