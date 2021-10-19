Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson to reopen in 2023

By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson will reopen in 2023 to provide a world-class science and technology facility for learning.

It closed back in 2018 due to roof and interior problems, but now it’s getting a multi-million-dollar facelift.

Lately, there has been a renewed interest in space exploration. Jackson leaders say that is why it is important to raise money to reopen this local planetarium to provide an out-of-this-world experience for all.

The first phase of the renovations is complete.

Mike Williams is the manager of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, and he is excited about the new improvements taking shape inside the facility.

“The new building will be an addition that will be over to this side. We are going to move all the offices from this part of the second floor over to the side, and this is going to be a dedicated adaptive learning.”

While we can’t go inside just yet, the state-of-the-art planetarium will be a science and technology hub with interactive exhibits and much more once the renovations are finished.

“There will be a lot of cutting-edge stuff. The theme will be the world’s first orbital museum, so it will be a simulated ride into space for you to come up and see what Mississippi’s contribution into space science is all about.”

The planetarium is expected to open in 2023, and when it does, it will add to the growing tourist attractions in the Capital City and help boost the economy. In fact, it could generate between $600,000 to $900,000 alone in ticket sales.

“Jackson will no longer be a one-day destination; it will be a must-do weekend or a longer destination with all these other wonderful facilities that we’re right up in the mix with,” said Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis

Jackson’s Deputy Director of Cultural Services David Lewis says the project will cost $12 million.

He encourages everyone to donate and help breathe new life into this building.

“Guests will be immersed in the stories of science, STEM, and space. It will truly be a unique facility.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

All food at the cookout is free, but all donations will go towards “Shop with a Cop” and will...
Perry County Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser cookout Saturday
.
Non-profit hosts party with a purpose
There are various sizes of pumpkins and gourds available. Prices range from $1 to $50.
Laurel church holding annual pumpkin patch fundraiser for youth ministry
The blood drive will take place Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Laurel Police Department hosting blood drive
The Forrest County Board officially declares October Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Office recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month