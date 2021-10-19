Richton Library now taking Toys for Tots donations

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is only a few months away, and you can make a child’s day now!

Pine Forest Regional Library is taking donations and has applications for Toys for Tots.

You can come and donate a toy or play items for a child in need in the donation bin inside the library or any location with a bin around Perry County.

“I saw what a big difference it would make for the kids that would come in. Some parents were crying because they were so appreciative with COVID putting a lot of people out of work and they didn’t think they were going to get a good Christmas for their kids. Knowing they can get something for their kids to open up on Christmas makes it worth doing it,” said Branch Manager Shannon Cooley.

If you would like to apply for a child to receive a gift through the program, applications can be picked up in the library.

Donations will be taken until December 16.

