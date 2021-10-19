Perry County Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser cookout Saturday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Grab your flip flops and bring your appetite, because it is almost time for a cookout in Perry County.

The sheriff’s office is holding a cookout to raise funds for their “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event.

“We get donations every year for ‘Shop with a Cop.’ We’ve done good so far, but this year we wanted to do a little more and get a few more families to get involved this year for Christmas,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “If we can do more, that’s what I want to do.”

“Shop with a Cop” allows a child to walk around with a police officer and being given some money to buy themselves necessities and gifts for Christmas.

“The end goal is to give a kid a Christmas and something to remember,” said Nobles. “Cops are here to help, not here to hurt. It helps build that repour with the local children. There is nothing more humbling than to experience that yourself.”

All food at the cookout is free, but all donations will go towards “Shop with a Cop” and will be greatly appreciated by PCSO.

The cookout will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 and food will be served, starting at 10 a.m.

