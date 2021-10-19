Non-profit hosts party with a purpose

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City non-profit just wants to give and be there for those during what may be the darkest time of their lives.

“They provide care packages as well as mastectomy pillows,” Pink Lady Board Member Kimberly Huddleston said.

Kimberly Huddleston is speaking on behalf of the woman behind The Pink Lady Organization Celeste Brown.

Huddleston said Brown started the Pink Lady after she fought cancer and won.

“She provides a lot of support for ladies and men that are going through cancer treatment. She is a good friend of mine,” Huddleston said. “I remember when she told me that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and from then on we have just been pushing forward and continuing to promote health education and support in the fight against breast cancer.”

Huddleston said the Pink Lady reaches cancer patients in need from all over the Pine Belt and beyond. From port pillows to teaching about early detection, Huddleston said Brown uses the Pink Lady to make sure those battling cancers aren’t alone.

“Because we were a great support system for her, she wanted to be a great support system for other people,” Huddleston said.

Now, the Pink Lady’s purpose will be a party for all.

“October 22 we have a party with a purpose. It is Pink Friday. It’s going to be held in Downtown Hattiesburg at the Bottling Company at 7 p.m. We have a great lineup of entertainment set,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston said the proceeds will benefit the Pink Lady and the American Cancer Society. Huddleston said to come out and have a good time while making a difference.

Huddleston said to save the date for this Friday, Oct. 22, which is Pink Lady’s Pink Friday a Party with a Purpose. That’s October 22 at 7p,m, at the Bottling Company in Downtown Hattiesburg. You can find ticket information here.

