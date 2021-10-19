Win Stuff
MSDH: 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 499,838...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday afternoon that 1,278 new coronavirus cases were reported as of Monday, Oct. 18.

eighteen new deaths were reported Monday, including nine deaths between Aug. 19 and Oct. 18.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 499,838 and 9,957, respectively.

According to the recent numbers, there were about 65 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. No deaths were reported in the area.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 55,991 COVID-19 cases and 1,019 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,283 cases, 94 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,434 cases, 250 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,292 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,819 cases, 241 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,499 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,222 cases, 107 deaths
  • Perry: 2,052 cases, 55 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,390 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH reported 482,091 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,922,378 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,356,531 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

