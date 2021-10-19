Win Stuff
Laurel School District announces plans to rebuild Nora Davis Elementary School

By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some exciting news is coming out of the Laurel School District.

A new building plan for Nora Davis Elementary School was recently announced.

In December 2019, the school was devastated by a tornado.

The school district was planning to make the building a family interactive center, but now they have new plans for the building.

“It will house grades second, third and fourth for the entire school district, and it’s the last piece to our puzzle of restructuring,” said Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts.

This change will prompt changes for other schools in the district.

“When that happens, Oak Park Elementary will be for grades pre-k, kindergarten and first grade,” said Watts.

The project is scheduled to complete in March 2023.

