Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel Police Department hosting blood drive

LPD Victims Services hosting blood drive as apart of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The blood drive will take place Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The blood drive will take place Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host a blood drive as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The blood drive will take place Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LPD Victims’ Advocate Melicia Cooper, who works directly with domestic violence cases, says she is organizing the blood drive because she also wants to bring awareness to the blood shortage that is happening.

“People say giving blood, ‘Oh I don’t like giving blood.’ I may not need blood but you never know. You may not need it but you have a family member that needs it. You may have a co-worker or a friend. If you can give blood, come and give blood,” says Cooper.

You can either schedule an appointment at donors.vitalant.org, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

The Forrest County Board officially declares October Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Office recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month
While it all seems to be lighthearted, according to superintendent Tommy Branch, the teacher’s...
WCSD officials looking into classroom incident
Sheriff Charlie Sims presents Nyla Covington with the first ever 'Citizenship Award.'
Forrest County Sheriff presents first “Citizenship Award”
.
Forrest Co. Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Office recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month