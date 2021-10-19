Laurel Police Department hosting blood drive

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host a blood drive as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The blood drive will take place Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LPD Victims’ Advocate Melicia Cooper, who works directly with domestic violence cases, says she is organizing the blood drive because she also wants to bring awareness to the blood shortage that is happening.

“People say giving blood, ‘Oh I don’t like giving blood.’ I may not need blood but you never know. You may not need it but you have a family member that needs it. You may have a co-worker or a friend. If you can give blood, come and give blood,” says Cooper.

You can either schedule an appointment at donors.vitalant.org, but walk-ins are welcomed.

