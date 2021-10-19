Laurel church holding annual pumpkin patch fundraiser for youth ministry

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The First United Methodist Church in Laurel is raising money for its youth ministry through its annual pumpkin patch fundraiser.

Folks can stop by and pick a pumpkin from the patch Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are various sizes of pumpkins and gourds available. Prices range from $1 to $50.

“It is a big fundraiser but it’s also a great community outreach,” said Associate Pastor Haven Boyd. “When we were delayed two weeks, we had many people call wondering when the pumpkin truck was coming. So, we just have it go toward youth ministry and the things that they do there.”

First United Methodist Church is selling pumpkins through Oct. 30.

