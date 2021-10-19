Jones County investigators asking for help identifying vending machine thief

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine Monday night.

According to JCSD, the suspect broke into a vending machine at Southeastern Baptist College on State Route 15 North, stealing money and snacks.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine Monday night. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Security cameras show the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity and/or the location of the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity and/or the location of the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.