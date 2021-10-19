Jones County investigators asking for help identifying vending machine thief
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine Monday night.
According to JCSD, the suspect broke into a vending machine at Southeastern Baptist College on State Route 15 North, stealing money and snacks.
Security cameras show the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.
Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity and/or the location of the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.