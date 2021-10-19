Win Stuff
Jones County investigators asking for help identifying vending machine thief

Security cameras show the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.
Security cameras show the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Oct. 19, 2021
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine Monday night.

According to JCSD, the suspect broke into a vending machine at Southeastern Baptist College on State Route 15 North, stealing money and snacks.

Security cameras show the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity and/or the location of the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity and/or the location of the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147.

