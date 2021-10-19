Win Stuff
HPD arrests Hattiesburg man for burglary at Venture Church

Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.
Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested this morning for attempting to steal from a church.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, around 7:45 a.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Lincoln Road at Venture Church.

Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.

Slade was taken into custody and has a pending charge of one count of burglary, according to HPD.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Slade was booked at the detention center around 9:40 a.m. His bond has not yet been set.

