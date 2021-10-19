Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary awards Madalene Daniell humanitarian of the year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday morning, the Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary gathered at 28th Place of Forrest Health to present Madalene Daniell’s family with the Humanitarian of the Year award.

Madalene Daniell oversaw Forrest General’s ‘Fitness for Two’ mom and child classes for 44 years. She became a mentor and leader for a community of women.

Madalene passed away this past August, and her legacy has continued in many ways. Forrest General unveiled a memorial bench at the 28th Place Clinic earlier this month.

Junior Auxiliary President Lindsay Caminita says when it came time to pick their Humanitarian of the Year, the women all agreed they wanted to honor Madalene.

“Each year is Junior Auxiliary pick someone in the community who exemplifies those characteristics of the Junior Auxiliary - pouring back into the community. And quite honestly it was easy to pick someone like Miss Madeline. So many of our chapter members had taken her classes and were a part of her community there and then we brought that back to our Junior Auxiliary community and it was easy to select Miss Madeline as our winner,” Caminita says.

Caminita presented the award to Madalene’s son and daughter. The award comes with a $500 donation to a program of the winner’s choice. The Daniell family chose the William Carey Dinner Theatre Endowment because they said Madalene was always dancing and loved to help out with the productions.

Her son, Breck, says he remembers going to the dinner theatre rehearsals with his mom growing up. He says it’s incredible to see the community his mom created and her legacy will continue through the women in her classes and the theatre program.

“I think the proof is just in the support that the community has shown. The Junior Auxiliary, and here at Forrest General, and then even Southern Miss, a few weeks ago, she was honored there at the football game. She just loved the community, and she was all in and serving the community. She was a special, special woman and it’s proven, by just the support the community has shown us as a family,” Breck shares.

Caminita says Madalene embodied the meaning of the humanitarian award. She says the women of the Junior Auxiliary are grateful for Madalene’s guidance and strive to be like her.

“So many of our women are mothers ourselves and we take the stuff that we had learned in Miss Madeline’s classes and put that into practice when we’re serving other children in the community. Because that’s what JA is all about - serving other women and children in the community. So we took those things that we had learned in Miss Madeline’s classes, took them to heart and then we’re able to you know distribute that to more families,” Caminita shares.

The Junior Auxiliary also made a donation of diapers to the Women’s Health Clinic at Forrest General in honor of Madalene and the 2021 Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.