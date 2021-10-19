Win Stuff
Forrest County Sheriff presents first “Citizenship Award”

Board of Supervisors honor local teen with proclamation
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The kind actions of a Forrest County teen inspired the sheriff’s office and board of supervisors to recognizer her.

During Forrest County Agricultural High School’s Homecoming ceremony, Nyla Covington immediately gave away her queen crown to Brittany Walters. Walters lost her mom A.J. Walters, to cancer earlier that day. A.J Walters also worked at the school and was loved by the community.

WDAM talked to the girls along with family members and A.J.’s co-workers earlier this month.

Sheriff Charlie Sims says the event was the talk of the administrative meeting at his department the following Monday.

“Everyone was so impressed and inspired by what she did. And I came up with the idea of the Citizenship Award. And, you know, again, it was an act of love and compassion for our fellow human being,” says Sims.

Sims says the staff was so inspired, they all wanted to create a way to honor Nyla’s decision and encourage others to act with the same love and compassion.

“So that inspired us to start this award. We formed a committee, and they will look at different things, acts that occur in our community. And we want to make sure that our community is recognized for those good acts, you know, we want to make sure that we step up and do our part in recognizing those people thanking them. And hopefully inspiring others to do the same here in our community,” says Sims.

Sims emotionally presented her with the first “Citizenship Award”, a note from the department and a Forrest County Sheriff’s Office challenge coin.

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors also opened the Monday meeting by proclaiming Oct. 18 ‘Nyla Covington Day’ to thank her for her selflessness and encourage other people to also be kind in supporting others.

Thanks to the Forrest County Bridge program that provides Community College tuition to county students, Covington will be attending PRCC next year to get her RN degree.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

