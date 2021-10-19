Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash...
Pedestrian killed in collision in Perry Co. Sunday morning
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the left lane was still open for...
Disabled 18-wheeler slowed traffic on U.S. 49 after hitting train bridge

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday at age 84; he opened up to journalist Bob...
Colin Powell in July interview: 'Don't feel sorry for God's sakes'
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Fate of NYC City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from New York City Council chambers