Councilman tells Ward 5 residents he’s hopeful Timberton Park funding is coming

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Councilman Nick Brown speaks to his Ward 5 residents when he says he and the city are doing all they can to move forward with the Timberton Park rebuild.

Last week, the City of Hattiesburg filed a request for arbitration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over decisions regarding Timberton Park Complex, which was damaged in a tornado in 2017.

Brown says he knows people want to see the park fixed up.

“I know it’s been something that’s been on the hearts and minds of people. I know it’s an eyesore, but we’re working diligently to get it back repaired,” Brown said.

Brown explains the process so far sharing that the city felt the initial FEMA funding offer was not enough to properly fix the damage from the tornado.

“We’ve put in two appeals on it because we were supposed to get a certain amount from FEMA, (but) they came back and said they weren’t going to give us that amount. Then we put an appeal, and then they denied the appeal we put in a second appeal. So, we took it a step farther with the arbitration,” Brown added.

Brown says he has fond memories of the park and wants to see this project done correctly with the financial support it needs.

“We want to get it done right. We want to get it funded correctly we don’t want to underfund the project. We have big plans for the park, and we’re just waiting for FEMA to come to an end to take care of what they need to take care of. So I’m just praying and hoping that everything works out in our favor, just like it did with Fire Station Two, so I’m confident,” Brown said.

Brown wanted to put a stop to any rumors that the city sold the park property to William Carey. Brown said he’s heard talk about why the Timberton Complex hasn’t been addressed and wanted to explain the process.

“I want people to know that we still have the park is in the possession of the city of Hattiesburg. I’m looking forward to the day that we can, you know, break ground or cut a ribbon on what we have in store for the community. This is a major asset to Ward 5 and to the City of Harrisburg as a whole, and I just hate that the children in this area have missed out on his park. I can remember coaching and playing flag football in his park, years ago, and it’s been down for quite some time. I hate (it’s) taking so long. But, please continue to be patient with us as we go through this process,” Brown said.

