Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Authorities evacuate Biloxi Walmart store

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the...
Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the Walmart Supercenter located on C.T. Switzer Drive.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are evacuating a Biloxi Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Biloxi police are responding to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the Walmart Supercenter located on C.T. Switzer Drive.

The building is closed, traffic is being blocked on C.T. Switzer and Walmart Lane, and employees are being evacuated to the parking lot.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash...
Pedestrian killed in collision in Perry Co. Sunday morning
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the left lane was still open for...
Disabled 18-wheeler slowed traffic on U.S. 49 after hitting train bridge
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Court records show the settlement was reached on Friday, Oct. 15. The specifics of the...
Suit alleging Laurel officer shot handcuffed man settled
Security cameras show the suspect and the tan SUV that he was driving.
Jones County investigators asking for help identifying vending machine thief
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 499,838...
MSDH: 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions