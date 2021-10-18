Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

South Mississippians honor fallen Pascagoula firefighter, Capt. Jacob Latch

Monday morning, a crowd filled Million Air in Gulfport as Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch's...
Monday morning, a crowd filled Million Air in Gulfport as Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch's remains returned home.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Firefighters, law enforcement, and community members from across South Mississippi are turning out Monday to honor the memory of Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch.

The veteran firefighter passed away less than two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was just 39, and leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas just two weeks after being diagnosed...
Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas just two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was 39.(Facebook/Pascagoula Fire)

Monday morning, a crowd filled Million Air in Gulfport as Latch’s remains returned home.

Firefighters and law enforcement agencies are set up along the route of the funeral procession to show their respect for a fallen brother, and support for his loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Mosaic Church, 2016 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Click here to read Jacob Latch’s full obituary from Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home.

Latch’s cancer diagnosis was one that caught those who knew him off guard, leaving everyone stunned at the swiftness of the disease. After several months of doctor’s visits due to back pain, Latch was diagnosed on Sept. 30 with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, or EHE.

The cancer then began attacking his spine. Despite efforts to remove the affected area of the spine, the cancer spread to Latch’s lungs, then his bones where it passed the point of no return.

Several fundraisers have been set up to help the Latch family with travel expenses to Texas and back, as well as medical costs and, now, funeral costs. As of Monday morning, a Go Fund Me set up by the Tunnels to Tower Biloxi organization has raised $62,990 of its $65,000 goal.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who...
Jones County runaway located, safe

Latest News

Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
Timberton Park sustained heavy damage during intense storms in 2017.
Hattiesburg files request for arbitration with FEMA over Timberton Park
About 600 customers of the Glendale Utility District are under a boil-water notice after a...
600 Glendale Utility customers still under boil-water notice
Left to Right: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests