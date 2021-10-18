Win Stuff
South Jones band wins big at first regional competition

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville community welcomed home dozens of their high school musicians Sunday who just took top honors at a regional band competition.

The members of the South Jones High School Marching Band won first place in Class 1A at the Bands of America Regional Competition in Jacksonville, Alabama Saturday.

It was the school’s first time to participate in that event.

the band was recognized for outstanding musical performance, visuals and general effect.

Overall, the band placed 11th out of 22 bands competing.

Parents and city leaders gathered at the high school Sunday afternoon to congratulate the students as their buses arrived home.

“I’m just really excited and proud at how hard we worked,” said Braden Yarber, a junior drum major in the band. “For the past 14 weeks, we’ve put our heart and soul into this.”

“I’m super proud because everybody’s improved a bunch with marching technique and playing technique,” said Olivia Odom, a junior who plays vibraphone in the marching band.

“We’ve worked so hard and I’m so honored to be part of something with so much dedication for what we d,” said Adelae Dobson, a senior color guard captain in the band.

The band performed an eight-minute, Latin themed show for the competition.

It was called, “La Rosa Exotica.”

