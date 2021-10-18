Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media on the side of the 7th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is suspending its mission to NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance.

NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed.

The Russian mission isn’t based at NATO’s headquarters, but in a leafy neighborhood in the south of the Belgian capital, Brussels.

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, but has kept channels open for high-level meetings and for military-to-military cooperation. But the NATO-Russia Council, their preferred forum, has only met sporadically since then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who...
Jones County runaway located, safe
The 11th PDI Reunion was held in Laurel Saturday night.
11th PDI Reunion celebrates hamburgers, hot rods

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’