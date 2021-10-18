Restraining order extended again for Hub City nightclub

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A temporary restraining order for a Hub City nightclub was once again extended.

According to an order filed on Oct. 15, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the club closed until Friday in which the return hearing will take place.

In September, the Hattiesburg City Council voted on a motion to temporarily close the club. The council also discussed a motion to keep Ropers Rockin’ Country from reopening. Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware filed the petition on both measures.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the initial order was served to Club Empire by the City of Hattiesburg.

The preliminary hearing was heard on Oct. 6 before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon. The hearing was then reset for Oct. 14.

The return hearing is set for Friday, Oct. 22, at the Forrest County Chancery Courthouse.

According to the order, all counsel will appear for the return hearing to decide if or when the club will reopen.

