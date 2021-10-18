Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

PRCC to open new campus customer service center

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is transforming a former bookstore into a new customer service center.

The old “Wildcat Den” Bookstore in Crosby Hall is being renovated into that new facility.

Administrators say it will be staffed by customer service agents, who will be available to help students in-person, over-the-phone or online.

To make room for the center, the “Wildcat Den” has made a move across campus to the former public relations building.

“We split into two sections,” said Candace Harper, vice-president for enrollment, management and business services at PRCC.

“We have a distribution center, where we have our textbooks, our kits and our print shop, and then we have our merchandise store, which is still named the Wildcat Den. That’s kind of the hub of campus and what students are familiar with.”

For now, the public relations department has relocated to the back of the old bookstore.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who...
Jones County runaway located, safe
Petal is one of a few districts caught in the P-EBT mix up.
Petal parents share their confusion about P-EBT card mix-up

Latest News

The 2nd Wildcat Experience at PRCC is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
PRCC to host 2nd “Wildcat Experience” for potential new students
PRCC 2nd experience scheduled
PRCC 2nd experience scheduled
10pm Headlines 10/17/2021
10pm Headlines 10/17/2021
PRCC to open new customer service center
PRCC to open new customer service center