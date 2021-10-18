Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

PRCC to host 2nd “Wildcat Experience” for potential new students

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is preparing to host an open house for hundreds of potential new students later this month.

PRCC’s second “Wildcat Experience” is set for Oct. 28.

It’s a free event for any high school junior or senior in PRCC’s six-county district.

It will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., right before the last home football game of the year.

Students who attend will get free tickets to that game.

“We’re going to have tents and tables set up all around campus and our Centennial Courtyard with different departments on hand to answer any questions any prospective students may have,” said Kari Eve Valence, coordinator of recruitment and marketing for PRCC.

Valence says more than 250 students took part in the first “Wildcat Experience” last spring.

She says more than 100 have already registered for the event on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who...
Jones County runaway located, safe
Petal is one of a few districts caught in the P-EBT mix up.
Petal parents share their confusion about P-EBT card mix-up

Latest News

The first, "Walking for a Cure" begins in Beaumont Sunday.
Beaumont hosts ‘Walking for a Cure’ for breast cancer awareness
Walking for a Cure in Beaumont
Walking for a Cure in Beaumont
PRCC 2nd experience scheduled
PRCC 2nd experience scheduled
The new Wildcat Den is located in the former public relations building on the Poplarville...
PRCC to open new campus customer service center