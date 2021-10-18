Pedestrian killed in collision in Perry Co. Sunday morning

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton resident was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on State Route 42 in Perry County early Sunday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash around 3:05 a.m.

MHP said a 2007 Ford Focus was going east on MS 42 when it collided with Olin Ray Moody, 38, of Richton, who was walking in the eastbound lane.

Moody received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by MHP.

