MSDH: 770 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Miss. on Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the state over the weekend.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday afternoon that 770 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Sunday, Oct. 17.

Twenty-two new deaths were reported Monday, including nine deaths between Sept. 30. And Oct. 16. Another 13 were discovered during a review of death records between Sept. 17 and Oct. 9.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 498,560 and 9,939, respectively.

Accord to the recent numbers, there were about 69 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. No deaths were reported in the area.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 55,926 COVID-19 cases and 1,019 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,278 cases, 94 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,428 cases, 250 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,285 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,789 cases, 241 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,491 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,222 cases, 107 deaths
  • Perry: 2,048 cases, 55 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,385 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported that 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,916,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,354,644 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

