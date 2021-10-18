Mask mandate to be lightened at Forrest Co. schools

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – Because of a decrease in COVID cases, the mask mandate in the Forrest County School District will be relaxed starting Monday.

Masks will be optional, but recommended, while indoors.

If an unmasked student does meet someone with COVID, they will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Masks still will be required on all buses.

