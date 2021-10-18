Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD set to purchase new radios for deputies

The radios work locally and also help connect JCSD deputies to other law enforcement agencies...
The radios work locally and also help connect JCSD deputies to other law enforcement agencies statewide.(WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New essential equipment is on the way for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The department was awarded the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s grant. The $30,000 dollar grant will be used to purchase eight new portable digital radios.

“They’re able to communicate of course when they’re away from their patrol vehicles with our dispatch center, with other deputies...,” said Lance Chancellor with JCSD.

Officials say the radios are vital for deputies working in the field.

“If you’re away from your patrol unit where your mobile radio is located, you don’t have any way to communicate with your dispatch center, with your other deputies, other agencies if you get into a bind,” Chancellor said.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is set to purchase eight new portable digital radios.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is set to purchase eight new portable digital radios.(Source: WDAM)

The radios work locally and also help connect JCSD deputies to other law enforcement agencies statewide.

“Also other law enforcement agencies across the region simply because they’re on the Mississippi Wireless Information Network System which gives us that capability to reach out and talk across the state and on certain talk channels, you can reach from the coast to the Memphis area,” Chancellor said.

At the end of the day, JCSD officials say they’re utilizing the grant to make the county a safer place.

“We’re trying to retrieve those funds that county taxpayers have paid into the state or federal government,” Chancellor said. “And they’re making those grants available, we’re going after them... It’s just like any other tool that you have in your law enforcement arsenal. It’s a must-have, a portable radio is.”

Chancellor says the radios cost $3,750 each.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

According to an order filed on Oct. 15, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the...
Restraining order extended again for Hub City nightclub
According to Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, a water line was hit near the construction zone.
Damaged water line floods construction zone in downtown Laurel
Students watch construction crews demo the building that will be rebuilt into 6 new classrooms...
Petal 3D School celebrates ‘Demo Day’ as first step in expansion construction
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the left lane was still open for...
Disabled 18-wheeler slowed traffic on U.S. 49 after hitting train bridge