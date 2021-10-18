JCSD set to purchase new radios for deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New essential equipment is on the way for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The department was awarded the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s grant. The $30,000 dollar grant will be used to purchase eight new portable digital radios.

“They’re able to communicate of course when they’re away from their patrol vehicles with our dispatch center, with other deputies...,” said Lance Chancellor with JCSD.

Officials say the radios are vital for deputies working in the field.

“If you’re away from your patrol unit where your mobile radio is located, you don’t have any way to communicate with your dispatch center, with your other deputies, other agencies if you get into a bind,” Chancellor said.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is set to purchase eight new portable digital radios. (Source: WDAM)

The radios work locally and also help connect JCSD deputies to other law enforcement agencies statewide.

“Also other law enforcement agencies across the region simply because they’re on the Mississippi Wireless Information Network System which gives us that capability to reach out and talk across the state and on certain talk channels, you can reach from the coast to the Memphis area,” Chancellor said.

At the end of the day, JCSD officials say they’re utilizing the grant to make the county a safer place.

“We’re trying to retrieve those funds that county taxpayers have paid into the state or federal government,” Chancellor said. “And they’re making those grants available, we’re going after them... It’s just like any other tool that you have in your law enforcement arsenal. It’s a must-have, a portable radio is.”

Chancellor says the radios cost $3,750 each.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.