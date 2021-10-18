Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions

The man told WVLT News he was in jail for 12 hours.
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game(KPD)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Tennessee Faces Penalties After Fan Behavior

WATCH: The Southeastern Conference has now issued penalties for the university after fans were seen throwing debris on the field during the Saturday night game. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DS4v73

Posted by WVLT on Monday, October 18, 2021

A man spoke to WVLT News after being arrested for throwing trash on the field during the Tennessee-Ole Miss game.

Logan Spell from Nashville, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps of BCSO said he saw Spell throw a water bottle toward the field near the end of the game. Millsaps approached and tried to interview Spell but he ran as soon as he was questioned, officials said. He was apprehended and placed into custody shortly afterward, according to BCSO.

Debris was thrown from the stands to the field after fans questioned a late call in the game.

“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” the 19-year-old said, but “thought it was reasonable at the time”.

Spell said half of the stadium was throwing debris on the field and was shocked when he got arrested.

He said he was not under the influence during the incident.

He was in jail for about 12 hours.

Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that they will be fining the University of Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw trash onto the field during the Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records showed 18 people were arrested and 51 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

Spell was one of the two arrested for throwing debris on the field, according to police reports.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash...
Pedestrian killed in collision in Perry Co. Sunday morning
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the left lane was still open for...
Disabled 18-wheeler slowed traffic on U.S. 49 after hitting train bridge
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.
HPD arrests Hattiesburg man for burglary at Venture Church
Patrick's Tuesday AM Forecast 10/19
Patrick's Tuesday AM Forecast 10/19
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her...
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her mom’s death
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her...
Thieves steal food truck from North Fondren business owner who built the truck to cope with her mom’s death