HAPA earns federal grant to promote outdoor art

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art has been awarded an $11,500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

The grant was made possible by the American Rescue Plan and distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The state’s arts community has displayed such resiliency during tumultuous times, and we are very pleased to provide emergency support to help these worthy organizations,” said MAC executive director Sarah Story.

“These funds will help organizations recover from the past year and build upon their successes for the future.”

With decreased funding during the epidemic, HAPA still experienced the largest growth in program history, with more than 30 additions to Hattiesburg’s public art collection during the last 18 months.

With increased public demand and engagement for safe activities in the community, the organization also unveiled the HBURG Public Art Trail earlier this year along with a new website, brochures, and maps, highlighting more than 40 public art stops in Hattiesburg.

“With the rising popularity of public art exploration and identifying the activity as safe under health guidelines, HAPA has seen tremendous participation from both residents and visitors at our local murals and sculptures,” HAPA Director Kristen Brock said.

“This grant funding is critical for HAPA’s continued growth. We thank MAC, NEA, and the federal support of our Mississippi Senators and Congressmen for making it possible.”

The Mississippi Arts Commission is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.

MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources.

For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.

For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, please contact Anna Ehrgott, communications director, at (601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.

For more details on HAPA and the HBURG Public Art Trail, visit www.hattiesburgpublicart.org.

