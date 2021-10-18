600 Glendale Utility customers still under boil-water notice
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 600 Glendale Utility District customers are still under a boil-water notice.
Customers on Travis Road, Monroe Road, Evelyn Gandy Parkway, Crescent Circle, Edgewood Drive, Scenic Drive, Grandy Avenue, Rivers Drive Evelyn Gandy and Meadow Park Lane are affected.
According to the company, a water main line on Monroe Road had a break on Friday afternoon. This issue has been fixed, and the company is waiting on water sample results to return from the lab before clearing the notice.
Customers are asked to boil their water for drinking and consumption until further notice.
You can find more information about boil-water notices here.
