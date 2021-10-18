Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College

Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)
Joe Lowder (L) and Eureda “Edie” Washington (R)(State Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former bookkeeper and dean of Itawamba Community College face fraud charges after their arrests by the state auditor’s office.

Eureda “Edie” Washington and Joe Lowder were indicted in relation to fraud of the Mississippi’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET).

Washington is accused of submitting fraudulent documents to ICC for over $680,000 in WET funding.

State Auditor Shad White says Washington had previous experience applying for these funds and controlled the paperwork, paying herself a percentage of the WET funds.

White’s office issued a demand of $864,918.12 to Washington and two other individuals who were purported to be involved but do not face criminal charges.

Lowder is accused of making fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme. White says he intentionally billed both private companies and the Mississippi Community College Board for WET program expenditures.

Lowder was issued a $12,818.28 demand letter.

ICC was also issued a demand letter for improperly approving this money.

The college owes over $1.4 million to taxpayers over these discrepancies, White says.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who...
Jones County runaway located, safe

Latest News

Monday morning, a crowd filled Million Air in Gulfport as Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch's...
South Mississippians honor fallen Pascagoula firefighter, Capt. Jacob Latch
Timberton Park sustained heavy damage during intense storms in 2017.
Hattiesburg files request for arbitration with FEMA over Timberton Park
About 600 customers of the Glendale Utility District are under a boil-water notice after a...
600 Glendale Utility customers still under boil-water notice
Left to Right: Logan Spell and Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests