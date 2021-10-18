Former dean, bookkeeper charged in multimillion-dollar fraud case at Itawamba Community College

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former bookkeeper and dean of Itawamba Community College face fraud charges after their arrests by the state auditor’s office.

Eureda “Edie” Washington and Joe Lowder were indicted in relation to fraud of the Mississippi’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET).

Washington is accused of submitting fraudulent documents to ICC for over $680,000 in WET funding.

State Auditor Shad White says Washington had previous experience applying for these funds and controlled the paperwork, paying herself a percentage of the WET funds.

White’s office issued a demand of $864,918.12 to Washington and two other individuals who were purported to be involved but do not face criminal charges.

Lowder is accused of making fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme. White says he intentionally billed both private companies and the Mississippi Community College Board for WET program expenditures.

Lowder was issued a $12,818.28 demand letter.

ICC was also issued a demand letter for improperly approving this money.

The college owes over $1.4 million to taxpayers over these discrepancies, White says.

