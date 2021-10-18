Win Stuff
Disabled 18-wheeler slows traffic on U.S. 49 after hitting train bridge

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the left lane is still open for motorists to use.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists who are traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 49 are advised to use caution after an 18-wheeler struck the train bridge near West Pine Street.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, traffic is moderately affected.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the left lane is still open for motorists to use.

MDOT says that law enforcement is on the scene to help direct traffic.

WDAM will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available.

