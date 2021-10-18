Win Stuff
Damaged water line floods construction zone in downtown Laurel

According to Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, a water line was hit near the construction zone.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of the construction site on Central Avenue in Laurel is covered in water.

According to Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, a water line was hit near the construction zone. To fix the problem, he said the city will need to temporarily cut off the water supply.

This area was shut off to traffic and parking to allow construction workers to install water and sewer lines in the area, open the end of the street into a roundabout and replace the paving bricks that were installed there in the 1970s during an urban renewal project.

It was set to be closed from Sunday, Oct. 17, to Thursday, Oct. 21.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.

