Chilly this morning but this afternoon will be nice and sunny

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, before they clear out this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs topping out into the mid 70s.

Scattered showers will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a system moves into Mississippi. Highs will be in the low 80s. with overnight low warming up into the low 60s.

Friday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend is looking sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

