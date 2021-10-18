Win Stuff
Beaumont hosts ‘Walking for a Cure’ for breast cancer awareness

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of people in the town of Beaumont gathered Sunday afternoon to join in the fight against breast cancer.

They took part in the first, “Walking for a Cure.”

Participants took several laps around the Billy Nance Auditorium.

Medical staff from Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. were also on hand to administer free COVID-19 shots and provide information about breast cancer.

“We’re doing this to honor a lot of the people who have had breast cancer here and they’re still surviving and the ones that’s gone on,” said Princess Bolton, one of the organizers of the event.

“We want to make this an annual event that everybody can come out and represent a family member or even themselves that has had cancer.”

“This is a great opportunity to get community people to come together and support one another because cancer can hit all family members, both black and white,” said Wanda Lawrence, a member of the Beaumont Board of Aldermen.

“It’s a community-wide event and we’d like to keep it going every year,” said Tammie McLain, another Board member. “We’re hoping that we’ll get word out and next year, will be bigger and better.”

Information about health insurance also was provided.

