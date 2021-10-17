Win Stuff
State Sen. McDaniel serves as grand marshal for Moselle Homecoming Parade

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Homecoming Parade, a traditional fall event at Moselle Elementary School that was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic returned Saturday.

Students, parents and Moselle-area residents gathered for the school’s annual event.

Nearly 60 floats participated.

Homecoming Court members and others in the parade threw candy to everyone.

Grand Marshal for the event was State Senator Chris McDaniel.

“I absolutely love It,” McDaniel said. “Part of what I believe is that I’m an employee and these are my employers and when they ask me to do something I do my very best to make it happen so it’s just a great honor.”

The parade was followed by the presentation of the Homecoming Court. Two football games also took place.

“I don’t think many elementary schools have anything quite this big and we’re really excited to get back to it,” said Mark Brown, assistant principal of Moselle Elementary School.

“We’ve had an absence due to the COVID and we’re so excited to have this back for our community.”

