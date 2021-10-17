Win Stuff
Saenger Theater hosts Pet Parade and Block Pawty

By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saenger Theater held the second annual ‘Hattiesburg Pet Parade and Block Pawty’ Saturday.

From noon to 4 p.m., pets and their humans attended the block party and walked in the parade decked out in costumes.

Event goers were able to participate in a costume contest as well as a trick contest.

The goal of the event: Get people out into the community.

“Just to bring events to Hattiesburg and give locals something to do on this great day,” said Zachary Newsom, Saenger Theater’s events and sales coordinator.

“Also, it encourages people out of the city to come in, spend some money with us to help the city out ... It started off as a block party and then at 2 o’clock we were able to go around the block in a parade fashion. So, everybody with their pets. It was just a huge conga line of pets and humans, so it was great.”

The first ‘Hattiesburg Pet Parade and Block Pawty’ was held in 2019. It was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information on upcoming events at the Saenger Theater, click here.

