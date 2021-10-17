Reeves declares Oct. 18-22 “Fall Severe Weather Prepared Week” in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) – Governor Tate Reeves has declared October 18 through Oct. 22 as “Fall Severe Weather Prepared Week in Mississippi.

“Mississippi is no stranger to severe weather,” Reeves said. “By preparing in advance of a storm, Mississippians can ensure that they stay safe.

“I encourage you to dedicate time this week to getting your family ready.”

Eighty-two tornadoes were confirmed during 2020 in Mississippi, which marked the fifth-most on record.

Additionally, nearly 25 percent of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes occur during the state’s secondary severe weather in fall that typically runs from November through December.

“Mississippi experiences active weather most months of the year, including late fall, which is why it’s important always to be prepared for potential severe weather season by checking up on insurance policies, organizing a disaster supply kit and reviewing safety tips with your family,” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency executive director Stephen McCraney said.

To promote sever weather preparedness, MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary sever weather season.

