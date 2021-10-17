Win Stuff
Pine Belt to be cooler in early week, but warming toward the weekend

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good evening, Pine Belt!

It’s been another nice day to be outdoors. Sunday’s skies have been clear and the temperatures very, very nice.

The highs held in the mid-to-low 70s on Sunday, with the low temperatures expected to fall into the upper-40s across the Pine Belt.

Monday and Tuesday will be near-carbon copies of the weekend, especially Monday with highs in the low-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

Tuesday, we will start to see a wind of change, with southern breezes bringing slightly higher temperatures into the Pine Belt.

The high temperatures will rise into the upper-70s and boosting the low temperatures into the upper-50s.

Modest rain chances will come along with the southern breeze, with a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of pre-cip Wednesday through Friday.

Look for temperatures with highs in the upper-70s-to-lower-80s, and lows popping into the upper-50s-to-low-60s.

The chance for rain will dissipate by Saturday, but skies will remain cloudy with high temperatures slipping back to the mid-70s and the lows back to the upper-50s.

Sunday looks like more of the same, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather Team.

