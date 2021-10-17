Petal High School hosts its first Marching Band Invitational at Panther Field

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One band, one sound.

That’s what was happening at Petal High School as the school hosted its inaugural Marching Band Invitational.

" I feel really proud that we get to present this awesome show that we’ve worked so hard to put together and just working with everybody,” says Rachel Eaton, a junior at Petal High School.

Thirteen bands, including the host school, performed and were graded on their performance.

“All the other bands are doing so great and it’s really exciting to see that all of their faces and their whole show,” Petal’s Abrianna Smith said. “It’s just great, all around, "

