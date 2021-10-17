Lamar Co. investigating WPA Road shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Lamar County has issued an arrest warrant for Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a charge of murder in connection to a shooting Saturday on WPA Road.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said investigators had determined that the 26-year-old Thomas as the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead behind a residence in the 400 block of WPA Road.

Rigel said Thomas, who goes by the nickname “DJ,” stands 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs 140 pounds.

Rigel said a medical call had come in shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday about a white male laying behind a residence .

When first responders responded, it did not take them long to determine that the man was dead and “that foul play was involved,” Rigel said.

Rigel said the Hattiesburg Police Department’s crime scene unit and Lamar County investigators responded and determined that the man had been shot.

“We determined that the male was indeed deceased, probably in his early 50′s and that the body had gunshot wounds.”

The victim’s name was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin, Rigel said.

Rigel declined to provide many details, saying that investigation was ongoing and that anyone with any information should call Lamar County Dispatch at (601) 794-8610 or Lamar County Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

