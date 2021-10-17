Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old that has not been seen since Friday after school.

JCSD is looking for Aiden Jenkins, who was last seen at Northeast High School Friday.

Jenkins is described “average” in height, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

There was no “last known” clothing description.

Anyone with any information regarding Jenkins is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.