Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County Sheriff’s Department asking for help to find runaway

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Aiden Jenkins, who has been missing since Friday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old that has not been seen since Friday after school.

JCSD is looking for Aiden Jenkins, who was last seen at Northeast High School Friday.

Jenkins is described “average” in height, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

There was no “last known” clothing description.

Anyone with any information regarding Jenkins is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
Lamar County has issued a warrant fro the arrest of Rodney Davell Thomas Jr. on a murder charge...
Lamar Co. arrests suspect in WPA Road shooting
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who...
Jones County runaway located, safe
Petal is one of a few districts caught in the P-EBT mix up.
Petal parents share their confusion about P-EBT card mix-up

Latest News

Pet Parade/'Pawty' held downtown
Pet Parade/'Pawty' held downtown
The Saenger Theater hosted the second annual 'Hattiesburg Pet Parade & Block Pawty' Saturday.
Saenger Theater hosts Pet Parade and Block Pawty
The Panthers hosted their first Marching Band Invitational as 12 other bands came to perform
Petal High School hosts its first Marching Band Invitational at Panther Field
Marching bands marched
Marching bands marched