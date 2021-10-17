Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Cooler weather to dominate long-range forecast

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good evening, Pine Belt.

It’s been a nice day to be outdoors. Saturday’s skies have been clear and the temperatures very, very nice.

The highs fell in the mid-to-low 70s on a breezy Saturday, with winds from the north coming at us at 5 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour. Saturday night’s low temperatures will dip into the low-50s to the upper-40s.

Expect more of the same Sunday, with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the low-70s with the lows dipping into the upper-40s all across the Pine Belt.

Monday and Tuesday, the Pine Belt will see near-carbon copies of the two preceding days. Monday will sport the familiar highs in the low-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

Tuesday will see temperatures nudge upwards, with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the upper-50s under sunny skies.

Tuesday, though, we will see a wind of change headed our way, with the winds shifting, coming out of the south.

And with that shift, our rain chances also reappear, though only very modestly.

Look for a 20 percent to 30 percent chance for precipitation Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will increase slightly, with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Low temperatures will leak into the upper-50s to low-60s

The chance for rain will dissipate by Saturday, with high temperatures slipping back to the mid-70s and the lows back to the upper-50s.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting
Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on Midway Church Road around 9 p.m....
One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County

Latest News

WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his long-range forecast for the Pine Belt
Weather forecast/Branden Walker
First Alert Weather - WDAM7-Rex-10/15
First Alert Weather - WDAM7-Rex-10/15
Nearly 25% of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes happen during the state’s secondary severe...
Governor declares Oct. 18-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week
First Alert Weather - WDAM7-Rex-10/15
Warm and humid today, much cooler tomorrow.