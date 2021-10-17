Cooler weather to dominate long-range forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Good evening, Pine Belt.

It’s been a nice day to be outdoors. Saturday’s skies have been clear and the temperatures very, very nice.

The highs fell in the mid-to-low 70s on a breezy Saturday, with winds from the north coming at us at 5 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour. Saturday night’s low temperatures will dip into the low-50s to the upper-40s.

Expect more of the same Sunday, with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the low-70s with the lows dipping into the upper-40s all across the Pine Belt.

Monday and Tuesday, the Pine Belt will see near-carbon copies of the two preceding days. Monday will sport the familiar highs in the low-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

Tuesday will see temperatures nudge upwards, with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the upper-50s under sunny skies.

Tuesday, though, we will see a wind of change headed our way, with the winds shifting, coming out of the south.

And with that shift, our rain chances also reappear, though only very modestly.

Look for a 20 percent to 30 percent chance for precipitation Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will increase slightly, with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Low temperatures will leak into the upper-50s to low-60s

The chance for rain will dissipate by Saturday, with high temperatures slipping back to the mid-70s and the lows back to the upper-50s.

